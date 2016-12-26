BREAKING: 2 Killed In Suicide Attack On Cow Market In Maiduguri

An attempt by two female suicide bombers to attack ‘Kashuwa Shanu’ a cattle market was foiled by vigilant members of the Youth Vigilante in Maiduguri on Monday, December 26, 2016.

It was gathered that the two suicide bombers were accosted by some of the vigilant members stationed at the market.

One of the vigilantes said: “Our members held them (the two female suicide) at gun point from a distance, ordering them to remove the explosives stripped on them. “It was while they were removing their clothes that the bomb exploded, killing the two instantly.

When contacted, the spokesman of police in Borno State, Victor Isuku confirmed the attack but could not give the casualty figure.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack but it bears the hallmarks of Boko Haram,

It also comes barely a day after President Muhammadu Buhari said the jihadist group’s key camp in its last remaining enclave had fallen.

Buhari had announced the fall of the last enclave of Boko Haram militants in Sambisa forests to Nigerian troops in a widely circulated statement.

More details to be added as the story develops…

