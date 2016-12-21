Breaking: Ambode, Bagudu officially launch Lake Rice

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and his counterpart from Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu on Wednesday official launched the long awaited Lake Rice to be sold to the public at N12,000 per 50kg bag. At the official launch of the rice at the State House, Ikeja, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, Ambode described the launch as historic as the Memorandum of Understanding, MOU, signed between Lagos and Kebbi States in March 2016 had begun to yield the needed fruit. “We signed MOU in March 2016 with an understanding that we being proudly Nigeria, we want to come out with what is made in Nigeria and what is good for Nigerians.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

