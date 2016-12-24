BREAKING: Buhari declares Boko Haram’s ‘final crushing’; says last Sambisa stronghold ‘fallen’

The president says Boko Haram’s “Camp Zero” has been taken by troops.

The post BREAKING: Buhari declares Boko Haram’s ‘final crushing’; says last Sambisa stronghold ‘fallen’ appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

