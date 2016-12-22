Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari urges governors to pay workers' salaries from debt refunds

Vanguard

Buhari urges governors to pay workers' salaries from debt refunds
Vanguard
President Muhammadu Buhari has requested state governors to settle outstanding salaries and entitlements of their workers with at least 25 per cent of refunds to them from excess deductions for external debt service. Malam Garba Shehu, the president's …
