BREAKING: Expose corruption and make money as Nigerian Govt adopts new whistle blowing policy

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in News | 0 comments

FROM LEFT: Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Kyari; Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; and President Muhammadu Buhari at the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday (2/11/16) 8159/2/11/2016/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN

Whistleblowers whose revelations lead to recovery of funds can now get up to five per cent of the money.

