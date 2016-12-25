Pages Navigation Menu

Fire guts Nigerian Breweries factory in Lagos – Daily Post Nigeria

Fire guts Nigerian Breweries factory in Lagos
The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Mr Fatai Owoseni, has redeployed about 100 policemen to the premises of the Nigerian Breweries Plc, Iganmu, Lagos where an early morning fire razed a part of the company's premises on Sunday. Owoseni told the …
