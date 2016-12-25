Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Breaking: Fire guts Nigerian Breweries office

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in News | 0 comments

An early morning fire inferno gutted Nigerian Breweries Lagos Office at Prime Igamu.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

As at the  filling of  this report, the cause of the fire outbreak is yet unknown.

Details later…

 

 

 

 

 

 

The post Breaking: Fire guts Nigerian Breweries office appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.