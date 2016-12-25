Breaking: Fire guts Nigerian Breweries office

An early morning fire inferno gutted Nigerian Breweries Lagos Office at Prime Igamu.

As at the filling of this report, the cause of the fire outbreak is yet unknown.

Details later…

The post Breaking: Fire guts Nigerian Breweries office appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

