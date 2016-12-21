BREAKING: James Ibori released from prison
Former governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori has been released from prison. His media aide, Tony Elumenor made the disclosure Wednesday afternoon. He said Ibori was released a few minutes past noon upon a court order. Ibori was sentenced by a United Kingdom court to prison for 13 years and served out his […]
BREAKING: James Ibori released from prison
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG