Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING: James Ibori released from prison

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in News | 0 comments

images-1

Former governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori has been released from prison. His media aide, Tony Elumenor made the disclosure Wednesday afternoon. He said Ibori was released a few minutes past noon upon a court order. Ibori was sentenced by a United Kingdom court to prison for 13 years and served out his […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

BREAKING: James Ibori released from prison

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.