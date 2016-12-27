Baggage delay: NCAA fines Arik Air N6m – Vanguard
The Punch
Baggage delay: NCAA fines Arik Air N6m
Vanguard
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, yesterday fined Arik Air Limited, N6million for contravening the provisions of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations, Nig.CARs. The regulatory body also ordered the airline to pay its passengers, whose …
