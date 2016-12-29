BREAKING: New JAMB registrar, UNILORIN VC in trouble over N3.5b fraud, EFCC to wade in – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: New JAMB registrar, UNILORIN VC in trouble over N3.5b fraud, EFCC to wade in

BREAKING: New JAMB registrar, UNILORIN VC in trouble over N3.5b fraud, EFCC to wade in
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is to commence investigation into the alleged disappearance of more than N2 billion in the University of Ilorin also called UNILORIN. This is because the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU
ASUU petitions EFCC, alleges N2bn fraud at University of IlorinVanguard
ASUU petitions EFCC over alleged fraud by current and former UNILORIN VCsWorldStage
ASUU accuses JAMB registrar, Unilorin VC of N2b fraudNigeria Today

