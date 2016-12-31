Breaking News: Magu not sacked

The Official Spokesperson to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Garba Shehu has denied reports that the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu

Garba Shehu on his twitter handled @GarShehu denied the reports.

He said that ‘We are reading reports that the @officialEFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu has been sacked.

The report of his sack is therefore speculative and preemptive.

No report has been made available to the Presidency by the Attorney General of the federation over the matter.

1. We are reading reports that the @officialEFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu has been sacked. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) December 31, 2016

The Nigerian Guardian had reported that President Muhammadu Buhari may have finally removed the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, from office, .

The Guardian however quoting a source said his redeployment back to Nigerian Police Force, NPF, was to pave way for a fresh person to be presented by Buhari as the nominee to head the Commission before the Senate.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser On Media & Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari oh his twitter handle ‏@FemAdesina said there was ‘No truth in story making the rounds that Magu has been removed as EFCC chairman.AGF is even yet to submit his probe report to the President.”

