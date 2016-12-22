Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking News: No new Chibok girls have been released- Garba Shehu

Posted on Dec 22, 2016

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu has debunked media reports that another 21 Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram from their school in 2014 have been released.

He made this disclosure via his Twitter handle, @GarShehu.

Although, the Presidential spokesman said, the DSS took the 21 Girls already secured to Yola, Adamawa State on their way home to celebrate the Christmas with their families.

His tweets below:

