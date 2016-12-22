Breaking News: No new Chibok girls have been released- Garba Shehu

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu has debunked media reports that another 21 Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram from their school in 2014 have been released.

He made this disclosure via his Twitter handle, @GarShehu.

Although, the Presidential spokesman said, the DSS took the 21 Girls already secured to Yola, Adamawa State on their way home to celebrate the Christmas with their families.

His tweets below:

Today, the DSS took the 21 Girls already secured to Yola, Adamawa State on their way home to celebrate the Christmas with their families. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) December 22, 2016

The negotiations are ongoing and the Department of State Service, DSS is full of optimism that they will be successful. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) December 22, 2016

To my friends spreading the news of a further release of Chibok Girls, we are not there yet. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) December 22, 2016

