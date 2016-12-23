BREAKING NEWS: Sam Allardyce Appointed Manager Of Crystal Palace

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share Sam Allardyce has been appointed the new manager of Crystal Palace.Allardyce has been given a two-and-a-half-year contract at Selhurst Park, where he replaces Alan Pardew. Chariman Steve Parish told the club’s website: “We are delighted to be able to make an appointment so quickly and fortunate that someone of Sam’s calibre and experience was available.” Allardyce will take charge of the team with immediate effect in time for the Boxing Day match against Watford.

The 62-year-old Allardyce met with chairman Steve Parish earlier today to discuss terms, and the former Bolton Wanderers, Newcastle United and Sunderland boss has now agreed a deal to keep him at Selhurst Park until 2019.

The job is Allardyce’s first since being sacked by England just 67 days into his reign following an undercover media sting.

The post BREAKING NEWS: Sam Allardyce Appointed Manager Of Crystal Palace appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

