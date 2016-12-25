BREAKING: Ondo bans any Eze Ndi Igbo title in the entire state – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


BREAKING: Ondo bans any Eze Ndi Igbo title in the entire state
The traditional rulers in Ondo sate had a meeting and its outcome was that, they banned the Igbo traditional title of Eze Ndigbo in all towns and villages in the state. Oba Aladelusi Aladetoyinbo who holds the title of the Deji of Akure, announced that
