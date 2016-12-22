Breaking: Police rescue abducted Delta monarch

By Emma Amaize

ASABA- THE traditional ruler, Ovie of Agbarha Kingdom, Delta State, Orhifi Enemor II, kidnapped, Wednesday, by suspected herdsmen has been liberated by the police and local vigilante.

Vanguard gathered that he was rescued Wednesday evening following manhunt by the police and locals in the area, who combed the bush for him.

Our informant said: “The search party saw him at a spot in the bush where the kidnappers, knowing that security agents were hot on their trail, abandoned him and fled. ”

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Andrew Animaka, had boasted when he spoke to Vanguard on Wednesday that the police would track down the criminals.

