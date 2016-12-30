BREAKING! President Buhari Receives Boko Haram Flag

At exactly 10.30pm on Friday, President Buhari received the flag of Boko Haram that was recovered from Sambisa forest “camp zero”. Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share The flag was handed over to President Muhammadu Buhari by Lucky Irabor, a major general and theatre commander of Operation Lafiya Dole at the 2016 regimental dinner organised by the presidential brigades of guards.

