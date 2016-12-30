BREAKING: Rivers Assembly gets new Speaker as Daborotudima Adams resigns
Ikunyi Ibani of Andoni Constituency has been re-elected Speaker of the Rivers state House of Assembly. Ibani emerged speaker after Daborotudima Adams resigned his appointment as the speaker of the House. The development came shortly after the former speaker administered oath of office on 12 newly elected members. The Deputy speaker of the House, Marshal […]
