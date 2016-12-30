Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING: Rivers Assembly gets new Speaker as Daborotudima Adams resigns

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Rivers state House Assembly

Ikunyi Ibani of Andoni Constituency has been re-elected Speaker of the Rivers state House of Assembly. Ibani emerged speaker after Daborotudima Adams resigned his appointment as the speaker of the House. The development came shortly after the former speaker administered oath of office on 12 newly elected members. The Deputy speaker of the House, Marshal […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

BREAKING: Rivers Assembly gets new Speaker as Daborotudima Adams resigns

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.