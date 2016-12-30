Abia Speaker Resigns 24 hours After Election – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Abia Speaker Resigns 24 hours After Election
Leadership Newspapers
The Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Kennedy Njoku, who was elected on Thursday resigned yesterday from the position in a dramatic circumstance. This is even as his Rivers State counterpart, Adams Dabotorudima also resigned yesterday …
