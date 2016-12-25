Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: Sergeant, civilian die as Police College building collapses [GRAPHIC PHOTOS]

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in News | 0 comments

crisis3

Two persons, both males, have died in the partial building collapse that occurred at the Police College in Ikeja, Sunday morning. DAILY POST gathered that one of deceased is a police sergeant. The building’s toilet and bathroom reportedly caved in what could be described as a Christmas Day tragedy. The collapsed happened exactly at W […]

