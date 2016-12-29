Breaking: Shekau resurfaces, says group safe, not crushed

Boko Haram’s elusive leader Abubakar Shekau appeared in a new video on Thursday disputing a claim by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari that the jihadist group had been routed from its Sambisa Forest stronghold.

“We are safe. We have not been flushed out of anywhere. And tactics and strategies cannot reveal our location except if Allah wills by his decree,” Shekau said in the 25-minute video, flanked by armed fighters.

More details soon…

The post Breaking: Shekau resurfaces, says group safe, not crushed appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

