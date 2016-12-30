Breaking: Speaker, Rivers State H/Assembly, Adams Dabutorudima resigns

The Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adams Dabutorudima has resigned. Information about his resignation is still very sketchy as at press time.

Details soon….

The post Breaking: Speaker, Rivers State H/Assembly, Adams Dabutorudima resigns appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

