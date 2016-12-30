Breaking: Speaker, Rivers State H/Assembly, Adams Dabutorudima resigns
The Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adams Dabutorudima has resigned. Information about his resignation is still very sketchy as at press time.
Details soon….
