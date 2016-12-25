Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: Two killed as Lagos Police College building collapses

Posted on Dec 25, 2016

Two persons have been reported killed in Ikeja at the Lagos Police College.

Reports have it that many people are still trapped in the two storey building.

More details soon

