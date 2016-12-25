Breaking: Two killed as Lagos Police College building collapses

Two persons have been reported killed in Ikeja at the Lagos Police College.

Reports have it that many people are still trapped in the two storey building.

More details soon

The post Breaking: Two killed as Lagos Police College building collapses appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

