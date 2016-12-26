Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: Two suicide bombers strike in Maiduguri 24 hours after Christmas

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Two suicide bombers struck in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, in the early hours of Monday. This was confirmed by the spokesman of the State Police Command, Victor Isuku. It comes less than 24 hours after Christmas and two days after President Muhammadu Buhari praised the military for capturing Sambisa Forest, which is regarded as […]

