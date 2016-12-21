BREAKING: Why some Nigerian civil servants have not received November salary – Finance Minister
Some agencies such as the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, have not paid their staff November salary.
The post BREAKING: Why some Nigerian civil servants have not received November salary – Finance Minister appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG