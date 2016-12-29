Bride-to-be allegedly stabbed by house boy to be buried today
Dayo Adeleke, 33, who was preparing for her wedding was stabbed by her Cameroonian family house keeper at her home in Parkview estate, Lagos, on Tuesday, December 20th. Read here if you missed.
She will be laid to rest today in Ikoyi, Lagos.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG