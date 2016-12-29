Pages Navigation Menu

Bride-to-be allegedly stabbed by house boy to be buried today

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Dayo Adeleke, 33,  who was preparing for her wedding was stabbed by her Cameroonian family house keeper at her home in Parkview estate, Lagos, on Tuesday, December 20th.  Read here if you missed.

She will be laid to rest today in Ikoyi, Lagos.

