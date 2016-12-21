Pages Navigation Menu

Bridge building: Sultan visits Fayose in Ekiti

Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar IV, has visited the Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose after leaving South East. He was received by the Governor.

Recall that the sultan had on Monday, visited Enugu state to attend the grand reception in honour of the 2015/2016 Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) Champions, the Enugu Rangers International Football club, at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu.

Many have described the solidarity visits as a bridge building exercise.

