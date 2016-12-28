Bridging inter-bank, parallel market rate: The CBN dilemma

Racheal Ishaya, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Analysis 2016 has been a tough year for the CBN in regulating the foreign exchange market, especially the Bureau de Change, parallel market segment of the financial sector, which experts believe is full of speculators and round-trippers. The ban on the 41 items by the Federal Government in 2015 has made the demand for foreign currencies at the black market and BDCs even higher in 2016. The items include rice, cement, margarine, palm kernel, poultry products, meat, fish, wooden doors, steel nails.

