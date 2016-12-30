Britain, edging towards Trump, scolds Kerry over Israel
Britain has scolded U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry for describing the Israeli government as the most right-wing in Israeli history. The move aligns Prime Minister Theresa May more closely with President-elect Donald Trump. After U.S. President Barack Obama enraged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by refusing to veto a UN Security Council resolution demanding…
The post Britain, edging towards Trump, scolds Kerry over Israel appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG