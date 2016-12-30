Pages Navigation Menu

Britain, edging towards Trump, scolds Kerry over Israel

Posted on Dec 30, 2016

Britain has scolded U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry for describing the Israeli government as the most right-wing in Israeli history. The move aligns Prime Minister Theresa May more closely with President-elect Donald Trump. After U.S. President Barack Obama enraged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by refusing to veto a UN Security Council resolution demanding…

