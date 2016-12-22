British Airways crew Christmas strikes are suspended – Telegraph.co.uk
|
Telegraph.co.uk
|
British Airways crew Christmas strikes are suspended
Telegraph.co.uk
Planned strikes by British Airways cabin crew on Christmas Day and Boxing Day have been suspended. Members of Unite were due to walk out over Christmas in a dispute over pay. The union said workers employed in the so-called mixed crew – who have …
BA cabin crew strike planned for Christmas Day and Boxing day is OFF, says Union
BA crew Christmas strikes suspended
British Airways crew Christmas strikes suspended
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG