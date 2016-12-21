British authorities may deport James Ibori to Nigeria
There are fresh indications that former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, may be deported back to Nigeria. One of his ex-media aide, Sunny Areh, had said Ibori may not return to Nigeria soon, as his travel documents had expired. But the British Home Office says that jailed foreign nationals, who were handed a custodial […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.
