British PM slams Kerry’s Middle East speech
British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday criticised U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry’s speech on peace in the Middle East as an attack on the Israeli government. Although Kerry’s speech was in line with British policy, May said it was an inappropriate attack on the Israeli government that focused too heavily on settlement activity…
