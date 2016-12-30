British PM slams Kerry’s Middle East speech

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday criticised U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry’s speech on peace in the Middle East as an attack on the Israeli government. Although Kerry’s speech was in line with British policy, May said it was an inappropriate attack on the Israeli government that focused too heavily on settlement activity…

The post British PM slams Kerry’s Middle East speech appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

