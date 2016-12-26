Pages Navigation Menu

British pop star George Michael dies at 53

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

British Pop star George Michael passed away at his home in Goring, Oxfordshire on Christmas day. Michael’s publicist said that he had ‘passed away peacefully at home’ at about 1.42pm on Sunday, December 25. The 53-year-old singer had previously battled alcohol and drug addiction. However, the circumstances around his death are currently unknown. More details …

The post British pop star George Michael dies at 53 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

