British singer, George Michael, dies, aged 53

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Entertainment, Music, News | 0 comments

British singer George Michael, who became one of the pop idols of the 1980s with Wham! and then forged a career as a successful solo artist with sometimes sexually provocative lyrics, died at his home in England on Sunday. He was 53.

