Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Britney Spears snapped in bed with rumored boyfriend, proves she’s alive & well after Sony hack – AOL News

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


AOL News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Britney Spears snapped in bed with rumored boyfriend, proves she's alive & well after Sony hack
AOL News
Not only is Britney Spears perfectly fine following a shocking Sony Music social media hack — she seems to be doing quite well! Spears' rumored boyfriend, Sam Asghari, posted a sweet story to Instagram of he and the "Slumber Party" singer having what …
Sony deletes tweets on Britney Spears's death, blames hackersVanguard
Britney Spears strikes Charlie's Angels pose in defiant Twitter post after hoaxDaily Mail
Britney Spears victim of Sony Music Twitter hackChicago Tribune
PerezHilton.com –SFGate –ABC News –Mirror.co.uk
all 353 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.