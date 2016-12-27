Britney Spears snapped in bed with rumored boyfriend, proves she’s alive & well after Sony hack – AOL News
|
AOL News
|
Britney Spears snapped in bed with rumored boyfriend, proves she's alive & well after Sony hack
AOL News
Not only is Britney Spears perfectly fine following a shocking Sony Music social media hack — she seems to be doing quite well! Spears' rumored boyfriend, Sam Asghari, posted a sweet story to Instagram of he and the "Slumber Party" singer having what …
Sony deletes tweets on Britney Spears's death, blames hackers
Britney Spears strikes Charlie's Angels pose in defiant Twitter post after hoax
Britney Spears victim of Sony Music Twitter hack
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG