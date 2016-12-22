BTS Photos from DJ Neptune’s New Music Video Featuring Falz & Ycee
DJ Neptune is currently shooting the music video for his new song, “Bumpa”. The song features music stars Falz and Ycee, while Adasa Cookey for Squareball Films is directing the visuals which drops in January, 2017. Shot in Lagos, check out the BTS photos below.
