Budget 2017: Power gets N69.96bn – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Budget 2017: Power gets N69.96bn
Vanguard
ABUJA— The Federal Government has allocated over N69.96 billion to the power sector in the 2017 budget proposal. The agencies under the Ministry of Power, to which have been allocated the amount, include the National Rural Electricity Agency, NREA; …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG