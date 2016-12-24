Budget: Enugu proposes N105.7bn in 2017
Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday presented the 2017 budget estimate tagged, “Budget of Economic Recovery and Inclusive Government, which is at the tune of one hundred and five billion, seven hundred and nine million four hundred and seventy-one thousand naira, N105,719,471,000.00. This is against the 2015 budget of over N85 billion. According to […]
