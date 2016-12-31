Budget: Gov Ikpeazu presents N102.56bn for 2017

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia on Friday presented the 2017 Appropriation Bill of N102, 559, 340, 283, to the State House of Assembly. Presenting the bill, christened the “Budget of Prudence and Self-Reliance”, Ikpeazu said the amount represented a 3.14 per cent decrease from the 2016 budget outlay of N105,875, 924,320. A breakdown of the […]

The post Budget: Gov Ikpeazu presents N102.56bn for 2017 appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

