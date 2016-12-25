Buhari, Ambode, other officials send Christmas message to Nigerians
” Let us also remember in our prayers the security forces in the frontline in the continuing battle to rid our nation of terrorism and violence.”
The post Buhari, Ambode, other officials send Christmas message to Nigerians appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG