Buhari approves promotion of FRSC senior officers

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of an Assistant Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu as Deputy Corps Marshal as well as the promotion of 8 Assistant Corps Marshals of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC). Assistant Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu, currently the Head of Finance and Accounts Department, is one of 588 officers of the […]

