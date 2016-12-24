Buhari approves promotion of FRSC senior officers
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of an Assistant Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu as Deputy Corps Marshal as well as the promotion of 8 Assistant Corps Marshals of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC). Assistant Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu, currently the Head of Finance and Accounts Department, is one of 588 officers of the […]
Buhari approves promotion of FRSC senior officers
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG