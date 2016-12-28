Buhari Assures Full Board Appointments By January 2017 – Presidency

The Presidency has assured that President Muhammadu Buhari will embark on full reconstitution of board appointments at the beginning of 2017.

The assurance was given by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, in an interactive session with State House correspondents in Abuja on Tuesday.

The delay in the appointments of members of the boards and agencies by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has been generating interest and comments from various quarters particularly from members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Shehu, however, assured that the process will be fully back on track at the beginning of the new year.

“You know that the reconstitution began methodically, from sector by sector. You should expect that to resume at the beginning of the new year. “The president has given directions on what to do,” he said.

On the agricultural programmes of the Federal Government, the Presidential aide said that the President’s persistent calls for a return to farming was yielding good results.

“The talk about agriculture has driven people to the farm. This year, there is a huge boom in the rural economy. “We have witnessed an excellent harvest. Farmers are getting value for their output. What has encouraged farmers the more is the increasing availability of extension services,” he added.

