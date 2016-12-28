Buhari condoles with Delta State over Okpozo’s death
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday commiserated with the government and people of Delta State over the death of a Second Republic Senator and member of the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Francis Okpozo. Sen. Okpozo died yesterday at his country home in Ozoro community, headquarters of Isoko North Local Government […]
