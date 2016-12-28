Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari condoles with Delta State over Okpozo’s death

Dec 28, 2016

buhari-in-suit

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday commiserated with the government and people of Delta State over the death of a Second Republic Senator and member of the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Francis Okpozo. Sen. Okpozo died yesterday at his country home in Ozoro community, headquarters of Isoko North Local Government […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

