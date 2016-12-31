Buhari congratulates Enyi of Aba, Eze Ikonne @88

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with His Royal Highness, Dr Isaac Ikonne, Enyi 1 of Aba, as he turns 88 years on January 1, 2017.

A statement issued by Mr Femi Adesina, the president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity in Abuja on Saturday, Buhari joined the government and people of Abia, the Abia State Traditional Council and Ohaneze Ndigbo in celebrating the octogenarian.

The President noted that 42-year reign of the Celebrant had witnessed tremendous improvement in community relations, peace and prosperity of his domain, Aba.

President Buhari extolled the sterling leadership qualities of the royal father, which had over the years earned him the position of the Chairman of Ohaneze Ndigbo Traditional Rulers, and other numerous recognitions and awards.

He affirmed that Eze Ikonne’s entrepreneurial spirit and large heartedness in helping the underprivileged made him an exemplar to younger traditional rulers.

He also acknowledged that the royal father had demonstrated uncommon loyalty, commitment and patriotism in nation building by counseling many governments, and mobilizing his citizenry for civic duties.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God would grant the royal father longer life, good health and more wisdom to serve his people and humanity.

Dr Ikonne is one of the oldest traditional rulers in the South East and the first to receive staff of office in the old Imo State.

