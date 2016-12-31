Buhari crippling opposition over 2019 – Fayose
Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of fighting his perceived political foes under the guise of fighting corruption. He said Buhari was trying to make sure that no opposition politician would be strong enough financially to contest against him in 2019. Fayose’s aide on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, […]
