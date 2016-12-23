Buhari didn’t snub South East summit – Presidency

The Presidency on Friday denied media reports that President Muhammadu Buhari snubbed the recent South-East Economic and Security Summit in Enugu,

A statement issued by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said Buhari was presented with a request to attend the Economic and Security Summit by the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu.

After he accepted, some other stakeholders from the South East advised him not to go because of the closeness of the date to Christmas.

The statement said: “The President happily accepted. The visit to Enugu that was scheduled for Thursday, December 22 as can be found on the weekly programme. After this was done, some other stakeholders from the South East came and advised him not to go in view of the closeness of the date to Christmas; that given the sensitivity of the period to the people, a presidential visit may come with overexertion and possibly, be disruptive of Christmas.

“In view of this, President Buhari requested that the event be pushed forward to January 2017. Given his nature, he did not insist. He said if the change of date is not possible, then the event can go on without him.

“That is what the organizers chose to do. The President did not, and he absolutely has no reason to snub anyone.”

