Buhari: “Dogara’s performance gives me confidence in political ability of Nigeria’s youth”

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is excited by the leadership qualities of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara.

Buhari was reported to have said that Dogara’s leadership quality strengthens his faith in the political competences of the Nigerian youth, according to Vanguard.

Buhari also commended Dogara for always placing Nigeria above any other interest.

The presidential commendation was contained in a statement by Mallam Garba Shehu on Sunday to mark the Speaker’s 50th birthday anniversary.

Buhari noted that he was impressed with Dogara’s rising political career and his leadership style at his relatively young age. The president vowed to always encourage the younger generation.

“With Dogara’s performance as Speaker, fears that the country’s younger politicians have been pushed into background are unfounded,” the President said.

President Buhari said that he was optimistic of closer working relationship with the legislature in order to fast track the implementation of critically important national policies and programmes, reported by Vanguard.

Written by Osiri Ndukwe

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

