Buhari eager to reflate economy – Amaechi

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in News | 0 comments

amaechi2

Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari is eager to end the ongoing economic crisis in the nation. According to him, Buhari was working hard to deliver to the people the gains of his administration. Amaechi stated this in a statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations Department […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

