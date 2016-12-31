Buhari Enabled Kaduna Killings, Defend Yourselves – Dokubo

MyNaijaInfo.com

Dokubo To Southern Kaduna Christians “Defend Yourselves”. Leader of the Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force, Alh. Asari Dokubo has urged the Christians in Southern kaduna to Brace Up and defend themselves. Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, on Friday condemned the killing of Christians by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Southern Kaduna and called on the people to defend themselves and balance the terror foisted on them by persons alleged to be agents of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Ahmed Nasir El Rufai. Dokubo-Asari in a statement by his spokesperson, Rex Anighoro entitled: “Buhari is a Futa Jallon Jihadist”, called on all minorities to support the people of Southern Kaduna. ALSO SEE: How Man Was jailed 5 Years For Posting on Facebook He said, “The Muhammadu Buhari and El Rufai-enabled ongoing genocide in Southern Kaduna is a supremacist and neo-colonialist conquest on the minorities of Northern Nigeria and by extension on all minorities in Nigeria. “Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo-Asari and the Niger Delta People Salvation Front cum Niger Delta People Volunteer Force call all people of Southern Kaduna to defend themselves and balance the terror foisted on them by Buhari and El Rufai’s agents. “We call on all minorities in the North and across the Nigerian […]

The post Buhari Enabled Kaduna Killings, Defend Yourselves – Dokubo appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

