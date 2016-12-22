Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari FG disclaims purported deployment of career Ambassadors – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Buhari FG disclaims purported deployment of career Ambassadors
Pulse Nigeria
Enikanolaiye said the list is fake, adding that the publication did not attribute the story to any source in government. Published: 5 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · President Muhammadu Buhari speaks at the Commonwealth …
Foreign ministry says portfolio not yet assigned to Nigeria's new ambassadorsPremium Times
FG disowns list of deployment of 47 AmbassadorsNAIJ.COM
We have not deployed any ambassador, says FGTheCable
Daily Post Nigeria –Leadership Newspapers –The Nation Newspaper –TV360
all 13 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.