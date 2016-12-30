Buhari fighting political foes, not corruption- Fayose

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, has once again declared that President Muhammadu Buhari was only fighting his perceived political foes under the guise of fighting corruption, while at the same time trying to make sure that no opposition politician will be strong enough financially to contest against him in 2019.

He said for the country to move forward, “the president must create opportunities beyond political consideration. As it is, the body language of the president speaks volume and must change.”

His Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, quoted Governor Fayose, who was speaking on AIT Kaakaki program, Friday, as questioning the rationale behind the President’s directive to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami to investigate the Department of State Services (DSS) report on the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

“Magu was indicted by their own DSS and they are still saying the AGF should investigate, is AGF the police? After Magu had been indicted by the DSS, what are they investigating again? Are they saying DSS report is no longer credible?

“As far as I am concerned, President Buhari is not fighting any corruption. He is fighting his political foes. They are just trying to make all Nigerians paupers so that when they share N1,000 at the polling units, it will be like N1m.

“God is a God of single-standard, not double-standard. This Buhari’s government is a govt of double-standard.”

He lamented that President Buhari has returned the country to 1984, saying, “When you see my past, you can project my future. There can be no future without the past. What is happening in Nigeria now are the same as 1984.”

Asked whether or not the 16 years of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in power should not be seen as responsible for the county’s present problems, Governor Fayose said, “May be we should even return to that past because in that past, Dollar was N200 and one bag of rice was N8,000. If nothing was wrong with the Old Testament, there would not have been any need for the New Testament. They promised us a new testament, let it be a new testament indeed.

“Nigeria and Nigerians don’t need blackmailers in government. Most of those in the APC now have been in the PDP. Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, who is their landlord was president for eight years under the PDP. My brother, Aminu Tambuwal who is now the governor of Sokoto State was Speaker of the House of Representatives as PDP member. What then are they talking about?

“He who lives in glass house should not throw stones. Nigeria is a country where the common man knows when you are deceiving them. When Nigerians are suffering, you are spending N2 billion on entertainment at Aso Rock. It is amazing that the president is still complaining close to two years that he won election.”

On payment of workers salary, the governor said, “Apart from Lagos, I’m the next governor owing less in terms of salary. I’m conscious about the well-being of my people. If I have the resources of most states, I will turn Ekiti beyond what we are doing now.”

While reaffirming that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will be roundly defeated in any future election in Ekiti State, Governor Fayose said, “If your mother’s man friend is stronger than your father, you will be forced to address him as daddy. No doubt, I’m their (APC) daddy. I was out of office for eight years. I came back to defeat an incumbent. When you defeat APC, they give you series of excuses. I’m a grass root politician. If they call for election tomorrow, I will defeat them.

He warned against plotting his downfall, saying, “I’m a nation of Israel surrounded by the Philistines. Anyone on any seat of power looking for my downfall, either at the federal or state level will be removed in 2017.”

